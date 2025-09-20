Hull KR confirm 10 exits as Michael McIlorum future clarified

Hull KR have confirmed 10 players will depart the club at the end of the season, with Michael McIlorum among the list.

The hooker has been linked with a return to Catalans Dragons to take a role on Joel Tomkins’ coaching ticket for 2026, and his now confirmed exit from Craven Park suggests he will indeed be back in Perpignan come next season.

‘They’re all great people who have played a part in Hull KR’s progress’

He is also joined by Kye Armstrong, Ajahni Wallace, Neil Tchamambe, Rowan Milnes, Connor Barley, Lennie Ellis, Niall Evalds, Danny Richardson and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves on the club’s leavers list.

Elsewhere, current reserves and academy coach Kevin Deighton and head of strength and conditioning Jimmy McDaniel will also leave Craven Park at the end of the current season.

Commenting on the news, KR boss Willie Peters said: “On behalf of the club, I’d like to thank our departing players, Kye, Ajahni, Neil, Rowan, Connor, Lennie, Niall, Danny, Jared and Micky alongside our departing staff in Jimmy and Kev for their contributions to Hull KR.

“They’re all great people who have played a part in Hull KR’s progress and success in their own way and we wish them all the best for the future.”

Of the departing players, McIlorum and Waerea-Hargreaves will hang up their boots at the end of the season. Outside back Tchamambe has penned a long-term deal with Wakefield Trinity after a solid loan stint the West Yorkshire club this season, while Evalds has also joined Huddersfield Giants on a permanent deal.

Elsewhere, Richardson is also set to join York Knights on a full-time deal after heading to North Yorkshire on loan this season, Barley joined Featherstone Rovers on a permanent deal last month, while Ellis, Milnes, Wallace and Armstrong are set to take up new opportunities for next year.

