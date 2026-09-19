Hull KR fell at the first hurdle of the play-offs away against Warrington Wolves, losing their eliminator tie 35-12 on Saturday evening and seeing their Super League title defence ended in the process.

Live from the press box at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, our Rovers conclusions…

The Willie Peters era ends unceremoniously

Right the way through this season, it never felt like Rovers were going to retain the title.

They only crept into the top six at the end of a year dominated by Willie Peters’ impending departure to new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs, and have ended up being dethroned with an absolute whimper here.

This Robins side looked a shell of the one that scooped the treble in 2025 and then won the World Club Challenge back in February. But they mirrored the inconsistent side we’ve become accustomed to this season.

No one took the game by the scruff of the neck, and even when there was a glimpse of hope offered by Arthur Mourgue’s magic moment at the back end of the first half, KR couldn’t stay in the grind for long enough to make it count.

Strangely, they looked a better side with 12 men (which we’ll get onto)!

Peters is an absolute Robins icon, and always will be. But his stint at the helm ended pretty poorly here, if truth be told.

Peta Hiku’s moment of madness

On Friday night, we saw Wakefield’s Emre Guler produce a moment of madness as he was sent off on the hour-mark in their eliminator tie against Leigh for punching Owen Trout while having the ball in hand.

Less than 24 hours on, Peta Hiku came up with his own moment of absolute madness just 80 seconds after the restart here, making contact with the face of George Williams in a melee and earning himself a dismissal.

For a man of his experience, doing that in a play-off game is unforgivable. He let his team-mates down, badly.

Battle of the hookers: and Jez Litten didn’t win it

Wigan’s Brad O’Neill will almost certainly be on England’s plane to the World Cup in a few weeks’ time – he’s been immense all year.

But the question is which other hooker(s) will join him on there, and if it comes down to Wire’s Danny Walker or KR’s Jez Litten, we know which one we’d be picking based on this evidence.

Walker most definitely won the battle of those two 9s. If Litten doesn’t make it into the England squad, it begs the question as to whether there’ll be any Robins representation in it.

Had we said that 12 months ago, it would have been ridiculous!