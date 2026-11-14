Hull KR complete transfer swoop for Hull FC duo in cross-city move

Hull KR have signed two more youngsters from the Hull FC academy – with Rio Kassim and Elliot Middlemas switching the west side of the river for the east.

Rovers have signed several players from the Black and Whites’ academy in recent years. They include Ryan Westerman, who joined the club this summer, and half-back Jack Charles, who the Robins paid Hull a transfer fee to sign.

And that move to sign more of FC’s homegrown talent has now continued again, with two more promising youngsters making the switch to the former Super League champions.

Hull KR sign Hull FC duo

Kassim is a centre or back-rower who has joined Rovers on a long-term, three-year deal. A Skirlaugh Bulls junior, the 18-year-old represented the Yorkshire Academy as recently as last year.

Meanwhile, Middlemas is a winger who Rovers described as having ‘great speed and finishing ability’. He has signed a one-year deal with the Robins and links up with his younger brother Theo, who is in the Hull KR academy setup.

The pair are available to feature in Rovers’ first-team as a result.

Rovers said: “Teaming up with Nathan Cayless’ squad for pre-season, the teenage pair arrive from Hull FC. Both players will add options and depth for the Robins going into next year, providing competition for places in the Senior and Reserve sides.”

Hull KR’s 2027 squad takes shape

They join a number of new signings who have made the switch to Hull KR to link up with the club ahead of Cayless’ first season in charge.

However, Kassim and Middlemas are the first two domestic arrivals for next year, with all of the Robins’ previous signings coming from overseas.

They have signed South Sydney Rabbitohs duo Moala Graham-Taufa and Salesi Ataata, as well as forward Eddie Hampson.

Then just this week, they added another forward in the shape of Brock Parker to their ranks, who joins from Sunshine Coast Falcons. But they are now building for the future too, with two of Hull FC’s academy stars making the switch across the city.

Rovers are back in pre-season training ahead of their first campaign under Cayless, having restarted this week.