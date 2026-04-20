Hull KR have completed a deal to sign former Catalans Dragons forward Tevita Pangai Jr for the rest of this season to bolster their squad, Love Rugby League can reveal.

Rovers have been in talks with the forward for a number of weeks, and have now struck up an agreement that will see him move to Craven Park from early next month.

Pangai Jr will provide an extra option for Willie Peters as Rovers look to retain both the Super League and Challenge Cup crowns they won throughout their historic 2025 season.

The prop has been spending his time in the lower reaches of French rugby union since leaving Catalans at the end of last season, after just a solitary year in Perpignan.

He had agreed a deal to join Warrington Wolves for 2026 but that fell through on the eve of pre-season, with the Wire confirming they had pulled back on an agreement for the forward for undisclosed reasons.

However, Rovers are now the club who have agreed a deal to bring him back to Super League in what represents a major mid-season move for the Robins.

Pangai Jr is due to link up with Hull KR at the start of May, making his potential availability for the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup unclear due to them taking place just a few days later.

But even if he does not play against Warrington Wolves at Doncaster, he will be a major selection boost for Peters for the second half of the Super League season.

Love Rugby League revealed earlier this month how Pangai Jr had reappeared on the radar of Super League clubs as a transfer option, with his time in French rugby union drawing to a close.

The 30-year-old Tonga international will make Rovers his fourth rugby league club in as many seasons. He concluded his time with Canterbury Bulldogs in 2023 before spending a solitary year with the Dolphins in 2024.

A move to Super League then followed, with Pangai Jr playing 23 times for Catalans in their disappointing 2025 campaign. He would then make a shock move to sixth-tier French rugby union side SC Leucate throughout the winter months.

But now, Pangai Jr is heading to Craven Park.