Hull KR coach makes ‘privilege’ admission ahead of Hull FC Good Friday derby

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has urged his side to embrace the ‘privilege’ of being involved in the Good Friday derby away at Hull FC, with top spot in Super League on the line.

The Robins were 32-16 winners at the MKM Stadium less than a fortnight ago in the Challenge Cup, and booked their spot in the semi-finals of that competition as a result.

But having lost their first game of the season last time out at home against Wigan Warriors, KR make the pilgrimage across to the west of the city knowing that another slip-up would give an early season advantage to their arch rivals.

FC have enjoyed a remarkable transformation under the tutelage of John Cartwright, and victory for the Black and Whites on home soil would see them leapfrog KR to the summit of the Super League table.

Willie Peters: ‘For us to be able to have a massive say in making people happy over Easter is a privilege’

Peters has been in charge of the East Hull natives since the start of the 2023 campaign, and has enjoyed plenty of derby day success thus far, winning all three meetings last year as well as the one in the cup earlier this month.

As his side prepare for another cross-city battle, the Australian opened up on the magnitude of the Hull derby, and how the importance of Good Friday’s clash makes it even ore of a privilege to be involved.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference earlier this week, the 46-year-old said: ” I played for Wigan, so I knew that derby (against St Helens) well.

“I knew of this (Hull derby), but I hadn’t been a part of it and KR weren’t in Super League when I was playing in it, so I’d be lying if I said I knew (of the magnitude).

“As soon as I was appointed coach, I got loads of messages saying, ‘I don’t care how you go, we’ve just got to beat FC!’

“I would have kept my job if we lost every single game but beat FC apparently!

“It’s huge. It’s a privilege to be a part of for all of us involved.

“For us to be able to have a massive say in making people happy over Easter is a privilege.

“We want to go out and make them proud, and the players are the ones that can do that.”

