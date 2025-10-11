Hull KR coach Willie Peters has promised his side will go out and represent the Robins and Super League in the right way should they get to face Brisbane Broncos in the World Club Challenge.

The Robins will play in the marquee clash for the very first time providing it gets given the green light in 2026, with Michael Maguire’s Broncos the opposition after both teams won their respective Grand Finals.

Rovers will have a congested early-season schedule with a trip to Las Vegas on the agenda too but Peters insisted his side want to play the game and want to take on the NRL champions – wherever it may be.

Craven Park would be the early favourite to host such a game in 2026 if it is given the go-ahead.

“Someone said after the game about it,” Peters said.

“I’ve thought about it now. How cool is that. To be able to play in the game, we would be representing Super League, not just Hull KR. What a huge honour.

“The teams who have done it in the past have done it in the right way and we will go out to win that game no matter what – there’s no doubt about it. We’ll prepare for that when the time comes.”

Peters admitted in the immediate aftermath that he was delighted to see his side overcome a ‘nervous’ start to run out ultimately comfortable winners.

“We had a nervous start and we were probably excited,” he said, “We just couldn’t get through our sets, we were completing at 57 per cent at one point. We dodged a bullet twice with those two tries but Mikey (Lewis) puts himself in the picture (with the Bevan French no try).

“This team would do anything for each other and you don’t win a treble if there’s not that tight connection.”