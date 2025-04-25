Hull KR coach waxes lyrical over starlet forward with bold Super League prediction made

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has tipped young off-season recruit Eribe Doro for a big future, predicting he will become an ‘established Super League player’ within the next couple of years.

KR swooped to sign prop Doro from Championship outfit Bradford Bulls ahead of the 2025 campaign, handing him a two-year deal as he made the move to East Hull.

The 24-year-old has played just one game for the Robins to date, lining up in the Challenge Cup Third Round against hometown club Oldham in March.

He has since been re-joined Bradford on a short-term loan deal, which expires following the Bulls’ own meeting with Oldham at Boundary Park in the second tier this weekend.

‘No doubt in a year or two, Eribe will be an established Super League player’

Saddleworth Rangers junior Doro – who is of Nigerian descent – is a product of Warrington’s youth system, and made four Super League appearances for the Wolves between 2020 and 2021 prior to his departure.

KR head coach Peters expects him to add to that tally sooner rather than later, and he had some glowing praise for the young forward when asked about him earlier this week.

The Australian said: “If Eribe was in our 17, it’d be a good thing, it’s not going to be a negative thing. I think he’s ready.

“The only thing keeping him out at the moment is that our front-rowers here are established.

“They’re playing well, and there are a few guys you could easily put in that team without it looking too dissimilar, and Eribe is one of those.

“You can only pick 17 players, but no doubt in a year or two, Eribe will be an established Super League player, that’s what I believe.

“I definitely want to give him an opportunity, and we definitely will.”

‘He’s here for two years, and the way things are going, I can see him being here a bit longer’

Ahead of Bradford’s Championship clash against Oldham on Friday night, Doro has 72 senior appearances on his CV having donned a shirt for Widnes Vikings and Halifax Panthers as well as the Bulls, Warrington and KR.

Peters continued: “He’s one for me that stands out around his effort and how hard he competes. He runs the ball with intent, and when he tackles, he wants to hit, which is what the game is about.

“It’s about being physical and doing it the right way, so we keep working with him on his discipline and getting that right.

“He’s certainly putting his best foot forward, and he’s giving us a lot to think about, which is what we want.

“He’s gone to Bradford for a couple of weeks, and we’ll look at it after that. We’ll definitely give him an opportunity because he’s a player that we want at the club.

“He’s here for two years, and the way things are going, I can see him being here a bit longer.”

