Hull KR coach tipped for NRL job after historic Challenge Cup triumph

Hull KR coach Willie Peters has been touted as the ‘next in line’ to land a top NRL job after ending the Robins’ 40-year wait for a major trophy.

Peters masterminded Rovers’ historic victory over Warrington Wolves at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon, solidifying himself as a legend in the process.

And his exploits have now reportedly not gone unnoticed back home in Australia.

The Wide World of Sports are reporting that clubs have been acutely aware of what Peters has been doing in Super League with the Robins, establishing them as a major force in the competition.

According to that report, Peters stock ‘rose even higher’ in the wake of KR’s win at Wembley, and he has now been described as the next cab off the rank when it comes to landing a major job.

The report states: “Peters, a talented halfback with the Rabbitohs and Dragons in the 1990s and 2000s, has already worked as an assistant with several NRL clubs and it’s only a matter of time before he gets a top job at one of several struggling Aussie clubs.”

Of course, there is one small hitch to consider: the fact that Peters remains under a long-term contract with Rovers. He has another three years left on his existing deal with the Robins until the end of the 2028 Super League season, meaning any exit would almost certainly be subject to a fee.

Furthermore, there is absolutely no suggestion from Peters or anyone at Hull KR that he would be interested in leaving the club and returning to Australia right now.

With that in mind, it appears to be more speculation rather than fact. But Peters will have undoubtedly become a stronger option to prospective employers in the NRL after making headlines in the Challenge Cup with Rovers.

But don’t expect to see him leave any time soon.