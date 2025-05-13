Another Super League coach has been tipped as a possible contender to take charge of Perth Bears in 2027: Hull KR boss Willie Peters.

Peters has established a reputation as one of the game’s best up-and-coming coaches with the work he has done at Rovers since taking charge at the beginning of 2023. He has guided the Robins to a major final in each of his three seasons so far.

That includes next month’s Challenge Cup final against Warrington, in which Rovers are favourites to go on and lift a first major trophy since 1985.

Doing that would undoubtedly raise Peters’ stock back home in Australia even further.

And with Perth on the hunt for a coach to lead them in their inaugural season from 2027, the likes of Sam Burgess and Brad Arthur have not only been touted as candidates, but have both admitted they would be open to talks about the role.

And NRL journalist David Riccio has told the Vossy and Brandy Breakfast Show he thinks Peters has the capabilities and the credentials to be considered a contender.

“There’s a smokey and I think it’s Willie Peters. He has the stocks and the goods to be an NRL coach. “There’s Sam Burgess and Wayne Bennett in the mix which has some serious pulling power.”@DaveRic1 on the potential candidates for the new Perth Bears team!#NRL @SENLeague pic.twitter.com/r80sDSgRoX — Vossy & Brandy SEN 1170AM Sydney (@VossyBrandySEN) May 12, 2025

However, unlike Arthur and Burgess, Peters has given no inclination about his desire to return to the NRL any time soon.

In fact, he is under contract until the end of the 2028 season, meaning any NRL club would have to front up a significant transfer fee to get Peters. Rovers would have no desire whatsoever to let their head coach go, either.