Hull KR coach Willie Peters insists he has no preference over who the Robins face in next month’s Challenge Cup final: and has played down any talk of a revenge mission of it is Leigh Leopards.

Rovers became the first team to book their spot in the men’s final at Wembley in three weeks, courtesy of an impressive victory over Catalans Dragons.

It is Hull KR’s second cup final in three seasons, after their dramatic and heartbreaking defeat to Leigh Leopards in the 2023 final in golden point extra-time at Wembley.

The Leopards could set up a rematch on Sunday afternoon if they defeat Warrington Wolves. And while Peters admitted that would be intriguing – it would not be about going out to avenge what happened two seasons ago.

“It’s one of those,” he said. “People will always talk about revenge and if Leigh win it’ll be all that revenge stuff. If they win.. talk of revenge.. you can get too emotional with it.

“Revenge was when we played them two weeks after and in that play-off semi-final, that was the feeling then. But it’s different now.

“If we play Leigh it’s more around us. Warrington are a class side though, they’re both very good teams so there’s no doubt the final will be a good game. It’s not about revenge with Leigh. I’ll be able to sit back and enjoy the game for 80 minutes.”

Peters admitted he was thrilled by how his side performed on Saturday: dubbing them ‘exceptional’.

“I’m really happy, I’m proud of the players,” Peters said. “They were exceptional in that second half.

“We spoke at half-time, that last eight minute period of the first half, there was no points scored but that’s when we really started to find our groove and found our game and then we spoke about doing it for 40. It was exceptional.

“We’ve got another opportunity to play at Wembley and we don’t take it for granted, it’s difficult to do and it’s difficult to play in semi-finals, let alone finals. We’re looking forward to it.