Hull KR boss Willie Peters has been left unhappy with Edwin Ipape’s tackle on Danny Richardson during their defeat to Leigh Leopards which has left the half-back ruled out for up to three months, needing ankle surgery.

Richardson was thrust into the KR side for Saturday afternoon’s game at Leigh in place of reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis, who was unavailable due to concussion protocols.

Having featured out on loan for both Huddersfield Giants and Salford Red Devils this term, the clash against the Leopards brought just his third Super League appearance of the year for the Robins.

But his game, and now likely season, were ended 16 minutes in at the Leopards’ Den as he was forced off with an ankle issue which eventually saw him depart the stadium in a moon boot.

Hull KR coach slams Edwin Ipape tackle as grim Danny Richardson injury prognosis confirmed

The tackle in question by Ipape was actually made close to the touchline near the two benches around the 11-minute mark in the game, and Richardson tried to play through the pain barrier for around five minutes before eventually being withdrawn.

Robins head coach Peters has now revealed the extent of the damage done as well as expressing his frustrations around the incident, with Leigh hooker Ipape not cited by the Match Review Panel.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday morning ahead of KR’s trip to Catalans Dragons this weekend, Peters detailed: “It’s not good. He (Richardson) is going to need an operation.

“We were trying to get a bit of clarification around the tackle because he’s obviously come down on his legs. Is that a hanger tackle?

“For me, it looked very likely as one because the player’s injured his ankle and that’s what we’re trying to take away. I want to get a bit of clarification around what the reason is there (for it not being a hanger tackle).

“We’ve lost a player now for ten to 12 weeks.”

‘It’s not good at all for him’

Following his withdrawal, Richardson had to watch on from the sidelines at the Leopards’ Den as the Robins fell to a 28-10 defeat, that their second loss on the bounce.

Peters continued: “It’s not good at all for him. He’s worked hard to make sure he’s been ready to go whenever he plays, and he did that at the weekend.

“The injury is unfortunate and he wanted to battle on, which is brave of him because he had some fractures.

“It’s a credit to him that he wanted to battle on, but we had to get him off.”

There is more positive news where centre Oliver Gildart is concerned though. He has been out of action since suffering a meniscal injury in May, but has a clear return date in sight.

The KR boss confirmed: “He (Gildart) is on track, we’re looking at the Wakefield game (on September 13). It’s still a while off, but his rehabilitation is going well and he’s in good spirits.

“He’s bouncing around, and when he’s bouncing around, we know he’s happy. He’s in a decent spot.”

