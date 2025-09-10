Hull KR coach reveals treble injury boost for Wakefield Trinity clash

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has confirmed they are set to welcome Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart back from injury this weekend, with Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue also back in contention for the trip to Wakefield Trinity.

The Robins, who sit top of the Super League ladder, beat rivals Hull FC 18-4 at Craven Park on Sunday afternoon to reclaim their four competition point advantage over second-placed Wigan Warriors.

With just two rounds remaining, Wigan could now mathematically only catch them on points difference, though KR boast a far superior record in that respect too.

If the Warriors slip up unexpectedly at home against Castleford Tigers on Friday night or KR avoid defeat against Wakefield at Belle Vue on Saturday evening, they would officially be crowned winners of the League Leaders’ Shield.

And as they attempt to wrap that major honour up for the first time in their history, head coach Peters has received a boost on the injury front.

Winger Burgess sat out of last weekend’s Hull derby through a calf issue, and was replaced by young gun Noah Booth who grabbed a try.

Centre Gildart meanwhile has been out of action since May having required knee surgery on a meniscal injury suffered at Magic Weekend.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Robins, Peters said: “We’ll name Joe, but he needs to pass some more tests. He trained a little bit today, but we’re not 100% sure with him.

“He’ll be named (in the 21-man squad) tomorrow, but we’re not sure yet whether he’ll pull through or not. We won’t risk him, but if he’s ready to go, he’ll play.

“Gilly will get named (in the 21) this week, and then we’ll just see where he’s at as well.

“This time of the year, bringing a player like Gilly back will bring energy, there’s no doubt about that. He’s been out a long time, he’s popular among the group and he was playing really well before he got injured.

“He’ll tick all the boxes off he needs to tick to get himself right, but if he plays this week, he’ll be ready to go. They (Burgess and Gildart) are probably the couple that we need to see as the week progresses, and there’s (Sauaso) ‘Jesse’ Sue as well.”

Prop Sue has so far missed two weeks of action having had to be withdrawn five minutes into KR’s 28-6 defeat at Leeds Rhinos on August 21 through a knee problem. Initial fears were of an ACL injury, but Sue has avoided that fate and is now nearing a return.

Peters explained: “He’ll be named (in the 21) and then we’ll see where he’s at. Out of those three, Jesse is the one who probably hasn’t had the running loads.

“We need to work out whether it’s best giving Jesse another week or whether he can get through it and we just minimise his minutes to suit.”

