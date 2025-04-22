Hull KR will be without first-choice wingers Tom Davies and Joe Burgess for this weekend’s clash against Leeds Rhinos after both were forced off in Good Friday’s Hull derby.

As KR won 28-14 away against Hull FC to move three competition points clear of their rivals, Davies left the action just before the break before Burgess failed a HIA late on after taking a knock to the head.

The Robins travel to Headingley to take on Leeds on Friday evening, and ahead of that game, boss Willie Peters delivered an update on the pair.

The Australian explained: “He (Davies) has got to have a scan today.

“It has settled a lot better, but he definitely won’t be playing this week. We just hope that it’s nothing major.

“Joe is good, he’s in great spirits. He’ll just go through the protocols now with the aim of getting him back next week.“

There is more positive news on the injury front where both hooker Bill Leyland and back-rower Rhyse Martin are concerned.

Leyland’s recent loan at Huddersfield Giants was cut short by a failed HIA, while fellow off-season recruit Martin hasn’t featured since picking up a quad injury in late February.

Peters detailed: “Bill has trained and is ready to go if he’s called upon.

“The thing about Bill when you look at it though, he’s obviously just come back from an ACL. He’s only played a handful of games, so we can’t expect too much from Bill. This year was always around developing him and growing his game.

“We obviously only have Michael McIlorum for a year, so mentoring him a little bit. The best of Bill Leyland is going to be in the next couple of years, there’s no doubt about that.

“But certainly, when he gets his opportunity, I know what he’s capable of. Again, he’s not going to be judged on his next game. It’s going to take a bit of time.”

“(With Rhyse), we’re aiming, I think it’s the Wakefield game (on June 27).

“He’s in good spirits. He hasn’t suffered a long-term injury like this for a long time. He’s handling it well.

“We’ll start integrating him when he’s ready to go.

“At the moment, of course we have to treat the injury, but it’s more around just him as a person and making sure he’s okay, he’s engaged and has purpose in and around what he’s doing every day.“

