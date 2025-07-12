Hull KR boss Willie Peters has confirmed that Jez Litten failed a HIA in their defeat at Leigh Leopards, while half-back Danny Richardson may need surgery on the ankle injury which forced him off.

Richardson, who came into the Robins side for the unavailable Mikey Lewis at the Leopards’ Den, lasted just 16 minutes of the first half before succumbing to his ankle issue.

That had plagued him for a few minutes previous, and forced KR into a re-shuffle which never really worked on the day as Leigh cantered to a 28-10 victory.

With this their second successive defeat, Peters’ side have seen a six-point lead at the top of the Super League ladder slip to just two points.

The Leopards themselves now sit 3rd, and are five competition points behind the leaders at the summit.

Hull KR coach reveals extent of double injury blow with grim prognosis delivered

Speaking post-match, Peters revealed just how bad Richardson’s injury could prove to be, with the playmaker having been recalled from a loan stint at Salford Red Devils to play against Leigh.

The Australian detailed: “Losing Danny Richardson, it looks like an ankle injury.

“It looks serious in terms of a possible operation, but we’ll have to wait to get a scan. We’ll have to wait and see, but the early diagnosis is not great.

“There was chaos, and we needed to handle chaos. Everyone is accountable to that. We pride ourselves on being able to handle chaos. We probably didn’t handle it as well as we could and should, so it’s something we want to have a look at.”

Late on in the contest, KR saw both Litten and winger Tom Davies forced off for HIAs after a fracas between the two sides.

Litten was actually sin-binned despite having been sent for that HIA, so his replacement Michael McIlorum had to sit out for ten minutes as a result.

Unhappy with that outcome, Peters explained: “Jez is busted up, so we’ll have to have a look at that. The feedback that I got wasn’t great on what an opposition player had done.

“Jez Litten has failed his HIA. I don’t know, we’ll need to have a look at it. I’m not sure what Jez was sent for 10 for, but I do know that my player is busted up, so something has gone on there. He’s failed his HIA. Tom (Davies) is okay.”

Elsewhere, KR were without back-rower Rhyse Martin against the Leopards with the Papua New Guinean having only recently returned from a lengthy injury lay-off.

Peters said: ” Rhyse was available today, and will be next week. Where we’re at, the players that we went with, they’ve done a job.

“There’s a few things that we want certain players, and everyone, to work on. It’s difficult to move people that have been doing a job.”

The Robins boss also confirmed that Man of Steel Lewis would be back available for next weekend’s trip to Catalans Dragons.