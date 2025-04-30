Hull KR coach reveals double injury blow ahead of Magic Weekend as prognoses delivered

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has confirmed that they will remain without first-choice wingers Tom Davies and Joe Burgess at Magic Weekend, though both are expected to return for the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The Robins – who currently lead the way in Super League face financially stricken Salford Red Devils at St James’ Park on Saturday evening before taking on Catalans Dragons in the semi-finals of the cup on May 10.

And though head coach Peters has confirmed that he won’t be looking to rest many of his usual starters up in the North East, he will have to field a team without either Davies or Burgess in it for the second week running.

Both wingers had to be withdrawn early during the Good Friday derby away against Hull FC on April 18, with Davies picking up a shoulder issue and Burgess failing a HIA.

As a result of those problems, the pair were unavailable for KR‘s trip to Leeds Rhinos last weekend, which they edged 20-14 come the final hooter at the end of a controversy-littered game including a red card apiece.

Providing the latest on the wide men in his pre-Magic press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Peters explained: “The wingers aren’t back. Tom Davies won’t play and neither will Joe Burgess.

“Joe’s got one more week, the (head) specialist wants to give him one more week.

“With Tom, we just feel he possibly could play, but we don’t want him to do any further damage to his shoulder.

“We want to get him right, so he’ll have the week off.

“Other than that, everyone’s okay.

“There are (selection) headaches every week, and that’s what you want.

“We’ve got a strong squad, and people are fighting for positions, so there are certainly headaches for myself and the other coaches that help to pick a team.”

