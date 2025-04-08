Hull KR boss Willie Peters has admitted there’s good news on the injury front where Mikey Lewis is concerned, though the Man of Steel won’t be able to feature on Friday night against Wigan Warriors.

Lewis, who has already overcome an ankle issue this year, was forced off in the first half of last weekend’s derby win at Hull FC in the Challenge Cup.

The playmaker’s issue was – and is – groin-related, with the play which led to him leaving the field at the MKM Stadium rather innocuous.

Post-match, KR head coach Peters wasn’t able to shed a great deal of light on the matter, confirming that Lewis would be sent for scans.

But those scans have now been carried out, and overall, they’ve brought positive news for all connected to the Robins – who sit top of the Super League ladder and are now into the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Hull KR coach provides Mikey Lewis injury latest with Wigan Warriors decision made

Peters provided an update on Lewis in Tuesday afternoon’s pre-match press conference ahead of Friday evening’s home game against Wigan, the side that beat them at Old Trafford in the Super League Grand Final last October.

The Australian explained: “He (Lewis) had scans, and there’s a minor issue there.

“He won’t play this week, but we’ll just see how it settles then for the next week.

“It’s a muscle (problem), he’s done a better part of the groin where it’s not as bad as if you strain or tear another part of it, so we’ve got some good news there.

“It’ll be one of those where it’s week-to-week because we just need to see how he is.

“He won’t be playing this week, so we’ll just have to monitor it and see how he goes.”

