Hull KR coach provides Micky McIlorum update amid injury blow as retirement mooted

Hull KR boss Willie Peters admits he doesn’t know whether Micky McIlorum will play on into 2026, but says he doesn’t want the fractured ankle the hooker suffered earlier this month to spell the end of an illustrious career.

McIlorum, who will turn 38 in January, joined KR on a one-year deal ahead of 2025 from fellow Super League outfit Catalans Dragons.

The veteran has already publicly confirmed that he will return to France at the end of this year, with his family now based across the Channel having spent seven seasons with Catalans.

Plenty of reports have circulated that he will be appointed as an assistant at the Dragons next year under former team-mate Joel Tomkins, who has been appointed as the French side’s new head coach.

But McIlorum himself has openly admitted he’d like to play on in some capacity, even offering his services to clubs in the French Elite Championship, now recognised as the Super XIII.

Robins head coach Peters was asked about McIlorum’s future on Tuesday afternoon during his pre-match press conference ahead of KR’s home clash with St Helens this weekend.

The Australian said: “He may play (in 2026). Micky being Micky, he’ll play to 50, so never say never!

“I don’t want to say yes or no, but it wouldn’t surprise me if he is going to play on.

“He’s heading back (to France) and he’s been everything that we signed him for in terms of his leadership, his experience and what he brings around the place.

“He only plays smaller minutes than what he’s been used to, but he certainly adds to what we’re about.”

Former Ireland and England international McIlorum has featured 15 times across all competitions for KR, playing through the pain barrier at Wembley in June to help them lift the Challenge Cup, and taking his overall career tally up to 387 appearances.

Earlier this month though, he fractured his ankle during training, and the Robins are now doing all they can to get him back on the field before the end of the year in case this does prove his last hurrah.

Peters detailed: “We’re not going to go down the surgery route, hopefully we can just get him right, but we won’t know for a few more weeks at least.

“It’ll be one of those that we need to look at in a few weeks time because we certainly can’t make a decision now.

“We certainly don’t want his career ending that way, so we’ll be doing everything we can with the medical team and Micky himself in terms of getting him back for finals (the play-offs).”