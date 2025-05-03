Hull KR boss Willie Peters says he is hopeful Oliver Gildart will be fit for next weekend’s Challenge Cup semi-final despite being forced off early on at Magic Weekend.

In the second game of the event, the Robins ran riot against a Salford Red Devils side still hamstrung by their financial troubles at St James’ Park on Saturday evening, winning 54-0.

Man of the match Jez Litten and recent recruit Arthur Mourgue grabbed a brace each as Dean Hadley, Sam Luckley, Peta Hiku, James Batchelor and young gun Booth also crossed for a try apiece.

France international Mourgue also remained perfect with the boot on the day, slotting over nine goals.

Hull KR coach provides major Oliver Gildart injury update ahead of Challenge Cup semi-final

Head coach Peters took the opportunity to rotate his team in the North East, with the likes of Eribe Doro and Noah Booth drafted in.

But centre Gildart wasn’t rested, and was forced off just six minutes in after taking a heavy blow to his knee during a tackle.

KR – who remain top of the Super League ladder ten rounds in – take on Catalans Dragons in the Challenge Cup semi-finals next Saturday in York.

Post-match in Newcastle after their big win against Salford, Peters was confident on Gildart’s availability, saying: “Hopefully (he’s fit), but I guess we’ve just got to wait and see.

“Initially, we were worried, but now hopefully it’s better than what we first thought.

“We’ll see how it settles down.”

The Australian also confirmed that first-choice wingers Tom Davies and Joe Burgess are likely to return against Catalans after their injury lay-offs, with Jared Waerea-Hargreaves also back in contention.

On the veteran prop, Peters confirmed: “(He was rested at Magic) to give others opportunities.

“He’s had a few minor issues with his knee, but it was more around resting him, giving others opportunities and getting ready for next week.”