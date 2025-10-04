Willie Peters has played down the chance of Hull KR hooker Michael McIlorum being fit to feature in next weekend’s Super League Grand Final: but Arthur Mourgue will be there.

McIlorum was a notable absentee on Saturday evening as the Robins battled through their play-off semi-final victory against St Helens, with the veteran missing due to injury.

Jack Broadbent took his spot on the bench and the Rovers coach was downbeat when asked if he would be fit to walk out at Old Trafford in what would prove to be his final match as a professional.

Peters admitted on Saturday after the game that the chances of McIlorum being able to play at this stage are ‘slim’.

He said: “He’s a slim chance. We wanted him to play tonight but he’s the toughest player I’ve ever coached and I knew he wasn’t right. We’ll have to see but he doesn’t deserve not to go out and play in a Grand Final. What he is as a player and who he is a person.. he won’t walk out if he’s not right.”

But there was better news elsewhere on the fitness of Mourgue, who left the field with a knee issue in the closing stages of the game at Craven Park.

Mourgue was asked by Sky Sports after the game whether he would be available – and the Frenchman appeared to downplay any talk of an issue that would prevent him from being able to star in his first Grand Final.

He said: “I’ll be sweet. I feel fine. No big problem.”

