Arthur Mourgue is fit to feature in Saturday evening’s Super League Grand Final – while Hull KR will give Michael McIlorum as long as possible to be ready.

McIlorum missed Saturday evening’s play-off semi-final victory over St Helens with injury, and Peters was coy post-match about whether or not he would be fit and ready to walk out at Old Trafford in his final game as a professional.

Mourgue left the field in the closing stages of that game at Craven Park with a knee problem but he did admit to Sky Sports in the aftermath of the win that he was confident there would be no issues and he would be able to walk out in his first ever Grand Final at Old Trafford.

And while Peters gave Mourgue the green light to be able to play, the news on McIlorum is slightly more cautious.

Peters admitted: “Arthur is fine and Micky Mac.. we’ll give him to the end of the week. It flared up again. It’s going to be how he pulls up. He got through the session last week so we’ll see how he goes later in the week.”

Peters admitted he was hopeful Rovers would be better prepared to go again in the final at Old Trafford, having come up short against the same side 12 months ago.

He said: “It’s tough to play in Grand Finals. The players have achieved that again so I’m really excited for the opportunity. We’re better equipped in that we’ve been here before. You have to go through setbacks to learn and we’ll see how we go this weekend to see how many learnings we got.”

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Predicting the 18 certainties in Shaun Wane’s England squad with six spots left to decide

👉🏻 Shaun Wane lays down England gauntlet as players ‘ready’ for Kangaroos

👉🏻 NRL supremo’s comedic jibe at new union competition as Salford Red Devils comparison made

👉🏻 Willie Peters’ first words as Australia appointment for Ashes confirmed