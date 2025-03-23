Hull KR boss Willie Peters insists leading the way at the top of the Super League table ‘doesn’t mean a great deal’ currently, but likes what he’s seen from his side in the early stages of the campaign.

Peters’ Robins swept Leigh Leopards aside at Craven Park on Sunday afternoon, winning 30-0 in their most dominant display of the season yet.

The Leopards had been unbeaten prior to the loss, but KR made light work of nilling Adrian Lam’s side for a third consecutive meeting.

As a result of the win, Peters’ side went three competition points clear at the top of the Super League tree.

Hull KR coach makes top-of-table admission following Leigh Leopards demolition

With a spot in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals also sealed last weekend, KR have now won seven games across all competitions this year.

Speaking after the win against Leigh, Peters said: “It (being top) doesn’t mean a great deal at this stage because it’s so early on in the season.

“It’s exactly where we want to be, but we’re certainly not getting carried away because we understand there are a lot of games ahead.

“You can only play what’s in front of you, and in these first five weeks, we’ve been able to go through unbeaten.

“There are a couple of games in there that we could have easily lost, with certain things happening in that game, but we found a way.

We’re really happy to be first in the table but I’ve been in rugby league long enough to know that things can change pretty quickly.

We’ve got to make sure we stay there. We’ll enjoy today, but it’s all about what we do at the back end of the year and where we are (then).

“Now it’s about building and improving.”

‘We’ve taken a few steps forward’

KR, beaten by Wigan Warriors in last year’s Super League Grand Final, have now won back-to-back Super League games against St Helens and Leigh.

In both of those games, their opponents went into the clash second in the table and hot on the Robins’ tails.

But all hasn’t been perfect in terms of performance, with Peters breaking down their season so far post-match as he said: “We played against Castleford and a good Wakefield team, and we just found a way.

“We were in those games when we weren’t at our best, and that’s a good sign.

“Another good sign is that we went to St Helens, it was first v second, and we put in a performance that we were proud of.

“Again today, it’s first v second, and we put in another performance that we’re proud of.

“We’ve taken a few steps forward in that sense. The teams that seem to be able to be up there every year, they manage expectation and they manage big games.

“It’s only very early on in the season, but you can only look and what we’ve done and say we’ve managed a couple of those (big games).”