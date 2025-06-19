Willie Peters admits he is ready for Tom Amone to show his future employers exactly what he is capable of on Thursday evening as he prepares to line up against the side he will play for in 2026.

Amone will join Hull KR on a three-year deal next season – but not before concluding a short-term contract with Castleford, with the two sides set to face off for the first time since Amone’s unique transfer situation was announced.

The former Leigh forward has caught the eye since his return to Super League, with an impressive display against Hull FC last week the latest performance which shows Rovers have signed a forward on top of his game at present.

And while Peters joked he hoped Amone doesn’t continue that form on Thursday, he insists he is fully aware what type of threat the forward will provide his side.

“I knew what we were getting anyway,” he said. “It doesn’t surprise me he’s playing well, as Tom is the type of guy who’s going to be all-in. He’s playing against us on Thursday and he’s not in our squad at the moment so I hope he doesn’t go too well on Thursday night.

“Obviously he’s not with us now but I know what Tom Amone is going to turn up against us. That’s a player who wants to win. We’ve caught up once and exchanged some messages (about 2026) but he’s a Cas player right now, and we’ll respect that.”

Peters will also come up against a former Hull KR player and coach in McGuire, and he insists he believes the Castleford boss will continue to make strides with his new club as the season goes on.

“They’re definitely improving, and they’re going to want to improve even more at the back end of the year,” Peters said.

“Their players will get used to Maggsy and his system, and the style the coaches want. They’ve really improved from where they were.”