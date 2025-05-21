Hull KR coach Willie Peters insists he is unsure whether or not the RFL’s proposed match limits are in place this year: and admits he will personally seek answers on the issue.

The governing body announced in 2023 that they would subject professional players to the limits on the minutes they could play in any given 12-month period as part of the ongoing attempts to reduce concussions within rugby league.

Last week, RFL chief executive Tony Sutton confirmed those measures were still being looked at though the process was consistently under review.

But in a remarkable admission, Peters has revealed that he – one of the game’s leading coaches – has had no communication on whether or not he has to manage the minutes of his players accordingly.

He told media on Tuesday: “I don’t think we’ve got that. I’m not sure, but nobody’s mentioned anything about that to us yet.

“I don’t think it’s in place. As far as I know, no one’s mentioned it this year. Usually, we’d be getting it from the RFL and getting some communication around that.

“It wasn’t mentioned earlier in the year, and to be honest, I’m not 100% sure with it.

“I’ll find out myself after (the press conference). We used to get emails and different things around it, but we haven’t got anything this year.”

Should the measure be in place, that would mean some of Rovers’ players may have to be rested later in the year to ensure they comply, with a number having played plenty of minutes already.

But Peters stressed that is not too late for him to make the necessary rotational adjustments to his squad if it is instructed upon him he has to make changes.

He said: “The thing about it is it’s early in the season, so if we find out now (that they are in place), it’s not going to change anything.

“It’s only Round 11, so we’ve got time to adjust. Things change really quickly in our game, it’s nothing major. It’s just a matter of finding out where it’s at exactly.”