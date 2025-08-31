Hull KR coach Willie Peters has reportedly accepted an offer from Kevin Walters to become an assistant coach to the Australia national team in this year’s Ashes series.

Peters was one of several head coaches who had allegedly been sounded out by Walters to join his staff for the series in England this autumn. Hull FC’s John Cartwright and Leeds’ Brad Arthur were also under consideration according to reports in Australia at the time.

However, Cartwright and Arthur both ruled out any interest in taking on roles, with the pair set to return home to Australia to be with their families this autumn rather than stay in England. They will return for the start of pre-season training in November – but Peters looks as though he will instead stay.

That is because, according to the Daily Telegraph, Peters has accepted an offer from Walters to join his staff which represents a significant coup for the Kangaroos as they look to prepare for England over the three-Test series.

Peters’ knowledge of Super League has been seen as crucial, as has his success in the competition with Hull KR. It is believed, he will be able to offer Walters a significant inside track on most of England’s squad that is selected by Shaun Wane.

Peters continues to be linked with a move to the NRL as a head coach in the coming years, having built up an impressive reputation in England and delivered Hull KR’s first trophy for 40 years earlier this season. They can secure another, the League Leader’s Shield, next Sunday if they defeat Hull FC.

That would likely enhance his reputation further and the news he will join the world champions’ coaching staff for the Ashes is a further sign of how highly regarded Peters is on the other side of the world.

Former Brisbane prop Gorden Tallis is also set to join the staff as an assistant.