Hull KR coach draws Penrith Panthers comparison as warning issued ahead of Super League run-in

Hull KR boss Willie Peters has compared the draw of going up against his side to that of NRL clubs taking on reigning champions Penrith Panthers: urging the Robins to lock their focus into the task at hand ahead of the Super League run-in.

KR top the Super League table with eight games still to play, starting with Thursday night’s trip to financially-stricken strugglers Salford Red Devils.

The Robins watched on last weekend as second-placed Wigan Warriors cut the gap at the top to two competition points with their victory against Catalans Dragons.

But as part of Super League’s split round, the Warriors will now watch on without a game this week as Peters’ side attempt to extend their lead at the top of the tree back out to four competition points with seven games apiece remaining.

Having already lifted the Challenge Cup this year to end a 40-year wait for major honour, the East Hull natives are now on the hunt for a first-ever Super League Leaders’ Shield.

But ahead of that clash with Salford, head coach Peters has driven into his players how every side in the competition will want to claim their scalp, regardless of what they’re competing for.

Speaking in Monday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, the Australian explained: “Every team that plays Hull KR these days is up for that game, and the players have earned that right. Now, they need to deliver every week.

“It’s like playing Wigan and Penrith over there (in Australia), every team knows that you need to be up for it, otherwise you’re going to get beaten.

“We’ve put ourselves in a strong position: similar to where Wigan, St Helens, Leeds and teams like that have been strong over the years.”

KR have lost just three league games so far this year, but two of those defeats did come back-to-back against Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards recently.

Having gone into the break on the back of a win at Catalans, Peters continued: “There’s a real buzz to them (the players).

“We needed that break, they needed to spend some time with their families and we did as staff, because there have been some challenges among it to be on it every single week.

“You need to play well to win.”

