Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has confirmed that they await the results of a second scan on Mikey Lewis, who will definitely miss Thursday night’s game against Salford Red Devils.

Reigning Man of Steel Lewis picked up his issue in scoring what proved to be the winning try during the second half of last week’s Round 2 win at Wakefield Trinity.

The playmaker plodded on for ten minutes or so at Belle Vue following lengthy treatment, but was eventually forced from the field.

Come full-time, Lewis returned to the field in a moon boot and on crutches, with Peters admitting they were hopeful he’d just aggravated a previous injury as opposed to doing further damage post-match.

Hull KR coach delivers Mikey Lewis injury latest as ‘painful’ admission made

Speaking a few days on in KR’s pre-match press conference ahead of Thursday’s clash with Salford, Peters insists the situation remains largely the same.

Lewis has had an initial scan, but is now going for another, with Peters saying: “We’ll know more this afternoon, if not tomorrow.

“He’s been and had an MRI scan, and he’s got another scan today (Monday).

“We’re hoping that he hasn’t done any further damage to an injury he had in past.

“He’s had an operation on it in the past, so we’re hoping he hasn’t re-injured it, just aggravated it, but we won’t know until this afternoon, tonight or possibly tomorrow.”

Five-time England international Lewis is now 23, and has made over 100 senior appearances for KR, including more than 60 under Peters’ stewardship.

The KR boss continued: “With a naturally painful injury like that, he couldn’t walk and it took him a few days to lift his spirits, but he certainly has now.

“Initially, I thought he was in great spirits for a guy that wasn’t sure where he was going to be at and for a guy who didn’t know the length of time he’d be on sidelines.

“If this injury happened a year or two ago, it’d probably have been a different reaction from Mikey, so I think that’s another layer to his growth.

“We’re probably not going to know the full extent of it for about another 24 hours.”

Willie Peters issues positive Tyrone May update

KR went into last week’s game at Wakefield without Tyrone May, who had picked up a hamstring injury in the lead up to the trip to Belle Vue.

The Australian was expected to miss at least the next few weeks, but that may not be the case, as Peters explained: “He’s going well, he’s responded a lot better than we thought (he would do).

“We’ll give him until Wednesday to see how he goes, and he’ll have fitness test, then we’ll see where he’s at.

“It was a minor strain and he’s responded really well to it. If he plays, we’ve got one of our main playmakers there.

“We’ve got a plan for Tyrone playing, and we’ll have one if he doesn’t.”