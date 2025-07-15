Hull KR coach coy on Jack Charles links with admiration for Hull FC starlet shared

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters remained coy on the Robins’ links to Hull FC starlet Jack Charles, but shared his admiration for the ‘exciting’ teenager.

Earlier this week, All Out Rugby League reported that Charles is set to make the cross-city switch from FC to KR ahead of the 2026 campaign.

If the transfer is to happen, the Robins will need to agree upon some sort of fee with their rivals, with the 19-year-old currently contracted at the MKM Stadium until the end of next season.

Charles, who is the son of former KR stalwart Chris, has come through FC’s academy and made his Super League debut last March against London Broncos.

Notching 21 goals in 17 appearances across all competitions come the end of 2024 for FC, the youngster has found opportunities more limited this term under John Cartwright, featuring just three times to date and adding four goals to his tally in the process.

The teenager has also gained game time out on dual-registration with Championship outfit Doncaster, lining up in their colours on three occasions so far this term and scoring his first senior try against high-flying Oldham in May.

When asked about Charles in Tuesday morning’s pre-match press conference ahead of KR’s trip to Catalans Dragons this weekend, Peters gave little away.

He said: “I certainly admire him. There’s nothing to talk about at the moment or give any details on, but he’s certainly a good, young half.

“He lives in the area and he’s an exciting, young half.

“I do think he’s an exciting player.”

