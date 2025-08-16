Hull KR coach Willie Peters insists both hooker Jez Litten and half-back Mikey Lewis further pushed their case for inclusion in this year’s Ashes during Friday’s win at Wigan Warriors.

Litten and Lewis were both sensational in the victory that took the Robins to the brink of a first-ever League Leader’s Shield.

Litten was named man of the match, while Lewis filled in for Tyrone May and led the Robins from half-back in two standout performances among a string of impressive displays across the board.

And when Peters was asked about Litten’s chances of forcing his way into the England reckoning for the first Ashes Test in October, the Australian said: “That’s a question for Shaun Wane.

“I’m sure he’s watching guys that are in his squad and on the fringes but Jez did himself no harm tonight. If he represented his country the way he did tonight, he won’t let anyone down.”

Peters was equally effusive about Lewis – who he insisted showed Wane there is more to his game in the two matches Rovers have played without May.

“It’s given Shaun an opportunity to see that he can play on the ball and he can be that top level half,” Peters said of Lewis’ performance on Friday night.

“There’s question marks that Mikey is just a runner but he’s developing more as a half. He does the majority of our kicking anyway but he played a different role here.

“I wanted him to ask some questions tonight, to show he can manage a team – but you’ve got to do that every week and do it consistently.”

May will return to the Rovers side next week to face Leeds, giving Peters a dilemma about whether or not to stick with Lewis and Arthur Mourgue in the halves or partner May and Lewis back up.