Hull KR coach Willie Peters has conceded he is not sure whether or not Dean Hadley will be fit enough to feature in next week’s World Club Challenge.

Hadley withdrew from Rovers’ team that lost to York Knights on the opening night of the new Super League season, with it later emerging he had been battling a rib issue in the lead-up to their 19-18 defeat.

The forward tried to play through the pain and take to the field, but couldn’t complete the warm-ups at the LNER Community Stadium, with some suggestions it was a precautionary withdrawal with next Thursday in mind.

But Peters appeared to cast doubt on that and suggest it is by no means a guarantee that Hadley will feature against NRL champions Brisbane Broncos at the MKM Stadium.

He said: “He had a bit of a rib issue and he got an injection for it, and it didn’t work. It didn’t have the effect we thought it would so he didn’t take to the field.”

When asked if Hadley would be fine for next week, Peters said: “I’m not sure, we’ll have to wait and see. It’s a real concern for us because he’s a valuable player for us. I just hope he’s okay, because he’s important for what we do.”

There is slightly better news on the injury front elsewhere, with new signing Tom Amone looking likely to be cleared to play after suffering a hand injury in pre-season training.

Peters admitted that Hull KR will have to tidy up their discipline if they are to give themselves a chance against Brisbane next week, on an uncharacteristic night for the champions. They had conceded nine penalties by half-time on a sloppy evening, and he conceded: “I don’t think we’re usually that ill-disciplined as a team, we work hard in that area.

“But it was an ill-disciplined performance for sure.”