Hull KR coach addresses shock Jordan Abdull transfer speculation

Hull KR coach Willie Peters has emphatically shut down speculation that former half-back Jordan Abdull is training with the Robins ahead of the new Super League season.

Abdull was released by cross-city rivals Hull FC last month before he had even kicked a ball in his second stint with the Black and Whites. The 28-year-old had initially signed a three-year deal with John Cartwright’s side before that contract was terminated.

The half-back was with Hull KR officially until the end of last season, though he spent the final year of his deal with Rovers out on loan at Catalans Dragons.

And that had led to speculation that with Abdull on the hunt for a new club in 2025, he had been training with his former side as they prepare for the new campaign.

But Peters, speaking to BBC Radio Humberside, stressed that was not the case and that while he hoped Abdull secures a club in time for the new season, he is not with Hull KR as things stand.

“That’s not true. I actually caught up with Jordan last week as mates,” he said. “I’ve coached Jordan but he hasn’t been around the club. Hopefully he will get a club soon as he’s got a lot to offer.

“But he hasn’t been training with us.”

Hull chief executive Richie Myler admitted last month that the decision to part company with Abdull was a ‘difficult’.

He said: “It was a difficult one because obviously we really wanted it to work. Jordan undeniably has lots of talent and everyone who has seen him or been against him has been underneath those spiral bombs that are horrible to catch.

“He just couldn’t get on the training field unfortunately. The decision was made as a club to move forward and to stand for what we want to try and build here, so if people can’t quite get to that standard you have to make tough decision and it was a difficult decision.”