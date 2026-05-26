The race to become the next coach of Hull KR is down to the final three – with CEO Paul Lakin expecting a decision on who will succeed Willie Peters in the next month.

Rovers have kept their hunt for Peters’ replacement ahead of his switch to the NRL firmly under wraps, with no notion of any potential candidates in the frame as it stands.

However, the Rovers CEO provided a major update to Love Rugby League at the Challenge Cup final media conference on Tuesday, confirming that they have now progressed to the final round of interviews.

Just three candidates are left standing – and with Rovers competing in this weekend’s Wembley finale against Wigan Warriors, they have put the search on ice somewhat.

“We’re down to the final two or three”

But Lakin stressed there is no immediate rush over an appointment as it stands – largely due to the fact the bulk of the Robins squad is under contract for next season.

Rhyse Martin and Sauaso Sue are the only senior players left without certainty over their contracts after the likes of Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart and Joe Burgess re-signed.

And Lakin said of the search: “We’re down to the final two or three really. We’re not in a rush, we haven’t been in a rush primarily because we don’t have a lot of recruitment and retention to do.

“It’s not like we’re under pressure and players are on the market we’re missing out on so that’s bought us some great time. It’s about making sure it’s the right coach that fits the Hull KR way but we’re getting down to the individuals we really want to scrutinise.”

Timeframe explained

However, Lakin did admit there would be a period over the next month where the Robins would look to get a deal finalised with whoever it is that replaces Peters in 2027.

He said: “I don’t want to put an exact time on it because you don’t know how the process will go – but I’d be hopeful that here we are now going into June, that in June we will get sorted.”

Lakin also admitted Rovers did not want to let the search for a head coach cast a shadow over their bid for a second successive Challenge Cup crown, which is why things are still lingering into next month rather than being finalised now.

He said: “That would be an ill-timed distraction this week. You want to enjoy Wembley and Challenge Cup final week because it’s hard work in sport, and these are the weeks to enjoy. I woke up this morning excited and there’ll be one or two calls on the head coach subject but let’s focus on picking up a trophy this week and we’ll really get into it next week.”

Current Rovers assistant Ian Watson admitted this week he believed the club were going in a different direction when asked if he would be interested in applying for the position.

And it seems as though the Super League champions are closing in on an appointment.