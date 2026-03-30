Hull KR CEO Paul Lakin has paid tribute to Willie Peters, while also praising the outgoing head coach for ensuring the club will have time to find his replacement.

Peters’ departure at season’s end has now been announced, with the Robins boss taking on a role with PNG Chiefs starting next term, ahead of their entry to the NRL in 2028.

While a blow for Rovers, Peters’ early decision does ensure they are in a position to take their time to find his replacement, something the Robins will now do.

“Announcing it now has bought us time,” Lakin told Love Rugby League. “That was all we ever asked for and was the most important thing for us. It gives us chance to take stock and importantly, take our time to make the right decision.”

The Robins will begin that process this week as the board meets to discuss their next steps.

“I never shied away from the fact that he wants to go back to the NRL one day,” Lakin said.

“I think this role really suits him, because he’s really big on connection, connectivity, building a culture. And this opportunity allows him to do it from scratch, which I think is perfect for him. I also know that by doing it at the time he has, it allows us to fully focus on the season ahead, which I’m particularly looking forward to.

“Willie’s obviously spoken to the players, and I very briefly have. And we’re all very focused on what we need to achieve. Willie’s the type of coach who will only focus on the here and now.

“It was emotional because we are close. He’s also close to the club as a whole, the supporter base and members of the board. And he’s the type of guy that is all in.

“I’m sure he’ll tell you at a later date, he feels like he’s had some of the best years of his rugby life.”