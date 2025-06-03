Hull KR captain Elliot Minchella has revealed he wants to spend the rest of his career with the Robins as he prepares to join the club’s history books this week.

Minchella will lead Rovers out as captain in a major final for the second time in only eight months, as Willie Peters’ side take on Warrington Wolves at Wembley in the Challenge Cup final.

Minchella has emerged as one of the best forwards in Super League since joining in 2020, going on to earn England honours along the way, too.

He is currently contracted to 2029 but admits he would be keen to stay beyond that: and that he has no desire to play for anyone else.

He told Love Rugby League: “I don’t have any intention of going anywhere at all. It’s as simple as that. Full stop, end of discussion.

“I was never going anywhere else when they offered me a deal because there wasn’t another deal! Ever since that, I’ve said I’m not leaving unless you want rid of me.

“I’d experienced Super League at 18 and fallen away and had to work and they gave me a chance to come back to that level. I’ll never forget that.

“So when they offered me the opportunity I obviously jumped at it but now, with how this club gets under your skin, they’ll have to throw me out to get rid of me. I’ll never walk away from them.”

Minchella continued: “I was just so determined to make it work. It was a tough first year because we weren’t great and finished bottom. But some stuff with Toronto and them having issues gave us a second chance.

“I was wondering if it was all over before it had even started with Hull KR. But look at how far we’ve come. It’s been an honour to be part of the journey so far.”

