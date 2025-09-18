Hull KR head coach Willie Peters has challenged his side to deliver a performance befitting a League Leaders’ Shield title this weekend, after a bumpy run of form.

The Robins have been the trend-setters thus far this season, but have yet to capture the League Leaders Shield just yet after falling to a 28-12 defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Saturday. That, coupled with Wigan Warriors’ 62-6 win over Castleford Tigers the night before, now takes the race for the Shield into the final round of the season.

‘It’s a privilege to be able to chase it’

Hull KR still have destiny firmly in their hands, though, and a win over Warrington Wolves would seal this historic first before rivals Wigan even kick a ball on Friday night, and Peters has called for his side to go out and deliver a performance befitting of that title.

“To be able to be the most consistent team in the league after 27 rounds is something we’ve been chasing,” said the KR boss. “It’s down to two teams who have the opportunity to be able to do that, and it’s a privilege to be able to chase it.

“We need to replicate a performance to say we want to go after that League Leaders. To do it in front of our home fans will be special, but there’s a performance that we owe before that.

His challenge doesn’t come out of the blue, either, with the Robins hitting a bump in the road to their second trophy of the season. Peters’ side have won just two of their four matches following their heroic win at the Brick Community Stadium against Wigan Warriors. In the two losses to Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield, too, KR also conceded a staggering 56 points – to put that into comparison, they have only conceded 216 points in the other 24 games this season, or an average of just nine points per game.

This late-season dip has since led to major doubts over his side’s energy levels heading towards the play-offs, but Peters insists they will hit another peak in their home semi-final as they eye up a second successive Old Trafford appearance.

“The energy levels when you play a huge amount of games could be up and down at times. After we got beaten by Leeds, we found energy against St Helens and then had energy levels in a scrappy game against Hull FC.

“At the weekend (against Wakefield), we didn’t handle the start and adversity, but we found some energy levels in the second-half when we wanted to.

“People can question (us), and it’s the position we’re in now; it’s a position we want to be in, too, when people think ‘oh they’re way off’ or whatever it may be. What I want is to win every game and our performances to be up there every game, so when we have a dip, we need to know why, but our programme is based around being in finals and players playing 27 rounds.

“After this week, we have 16 days before our next game. That’s more than enough to ensure we have a fresh team going into the semi-final. Then it’s up to us from there.”