Hull KR boss Willie Peters has confirmed Oliver Gildart is tracking towards a return to action, with their visit to Wakefield Trinity in Round 26 pencilled in as his comeback date.

Centre Gildart, 29, has not featured for the Robins since mid-May after sustaining a serious knee injury which required surgery.

The three-time England international joined Hull KR ahead of the 2024 campaign and has since made 28 appearances across all competitions in their colours.

13 of those came at the start of this season and brought eight tries from the former Wigan Warriors man, who is now closing in on his long-awaited return.

Hull KR boss provides injury update on star man with return timeline revealed

At the time of his surgery, Gildart was expected to miss four months of action, but Robins boss Peters has revealed he could be back just ahead of that initial schedule.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference ahead of KR’s crunch clash with Wigan, the head coach explained: “It’ll be the Wakefield game, at this stage.

“He was on the field for the first time, just doing some small bits and pieces, but he’ll start his return to play soon.

“We’re looking at that Wakefield game.”

In Super League alone this term, Gildart had made 885 metres with the ball in hand from just 109 carries, and notched five assists.

KR boss Peters continued: “Absolutely (it’s a boost).

“He played really well before he got injured.

“He was in today doing his rehabilitation… he’s certainly coming on.”

When Gildart does make his return, it will produce a major selection headache for Peters to make sense of in the Robins’ backline.

Jack Broadbent has impressed in the centres since stepping into Gildart’s vacated spot, and while he is also an option at full-back, mid-season recruit Arthur Mourgue has made the number one role his own since joining the club.

