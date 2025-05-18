Hull KR boss makes Joe Burgess England admission following latest try-scoring exploits

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters believes star winger Joe Burgess should be in the conversation for possible England selection for the Ashes series later this year.

The former Wigan Warriors and Salford Red Devils man has three Test caps to his name, but hasn’t featured for the national side since 2015.

Hull KR man backed for Ashes squad

But, despite his extended absence from the England side, Burgess has been one of the form wingers in Super League since arriving at Craven Park.

In his first season with the Robins, he notched 18 tries in 23 appearances and has carried that form on this year with nine tries in 11 appearances in all competitions.

That form has not only earned him high plaudits across the British game, but also got boss Peters believing he needs to be in the conversation for Shaun Wane’s squad for the series against the Kangaroos later this year.

“He certainly needs to be in the conversation,” he said. “Shaun Wane will be looking at who will worry Australian players and their coaching staff, and if you give him an inch, he’s gone.”

He added: “He took advantage of some opportunities in this game (against Huddersfield Giants, where he scored one of KR’s six tries in the 34-0 win) and that’s what it might be in a Test match. It might just be one opportunity.”

Wing is one of the more hotly contested spots in Wane’s side heading into the series, though. Matty Ashton appeared to be the leading contender to start out wide prior to his season-ending injury, but around him NRL star Dom Young, Wigan’s Liam Marshall and potentially Leeds Rhinos co-captain Ash Handley are all possible options.

“There are a lot of outside backs in the country,” Peters admitted. “Both here and representing England in the NRL, but there’s no doubt he should be in the conversation.”

