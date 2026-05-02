Somehow, the quadruple holders have gone about their business quietly in 2026.

Maybe it was their slow start, perhaps their results are simply expected. But Hull KR have now won six matches in a row ahead of another semi-final next week.

What’s been most impressive about Rovers in this winning streak has been the manner of their victories. They have scored 268 points in those six matches and conceded just 44. Their lowest margin of victory has been 18. They haven’t just been winning, they have been decimating teams.

The asterisk against that run is the fact that five of those games have been against sides in the bottom half of Super League, three against the newly-promoted sides that were, or still are, on bad losing streaks. Of course, the run started with a thrashing of St Helens, whose only loss since round one is that one.

It is maybe the calibre of opposition that has seen Rovers not earn any attention. But it feels like the narrative will change completely if they were to win next week.

The Robins take on Warrington in a Challenge Cup semi-final, just one win off a third Wembley appearance in four years. Willie Peters’ side has been the most consistent team in Super League during his tenure. They have made the semi-final stage of the Challenge Cup and play-offs on all seven occasions to date. No other side has done that.

With know-how of winning the big ones under their belt, they will go into the game against Warrington as favourites, irrespective of the Wire’s impressive start to the season. The Robins have been there and done it now, and are the defending champions.

But this game feels like the one that will put them back on the map as the team to beat, and regardless of where they sit on the table right now, that’s exactly what they are.