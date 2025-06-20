Hull KR have entered into a partnership with NRL heavyweights North Queensland Cowboys with immediate effect.

The Rovers have emerged as one of Super League’s premiere sides across the last two seasons, underlining that journey by winning the Challenge Cup earlier this month.

They have been working with the Cowboys for the last six months to create what they say is a ‘unique and meaningful’ relationship that will benefit both clubs on and off the pitch.

Cross-club working groups that will cover the first team, academy and commercial setups will be created while the two teams will compete in an opposed session in Las Vegas before they both feature at Allegiant Stadium next year.

“Hull KR are a club whose values and ambitions closely mirror our own,” Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel said. “As high-performing organisations in the NRL and Super League respectively, both clubs are committed to long term success while delivering genuine community impact.

“This partnership opens development opportunities for our staff and organisation as a whole. It aligns with our focus on evolving our operations and learning from like-minded organisations to ensure we remain progressive and competitive.

Hull KR CEO Paul Lakin added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for us to understand the inner workings of a well resourced NRL club. From first team to off field, there’s so much we can share with each other and learn from.

“Like us, the Cowboys operate slightly outside the traditional ‘bubble’ and place a big emphasis on incremental growth, community development and the matchday experience to grow.

“This is not about signing or stealing each other’s talent, it’s a meaningful partnership for genuine mutual benefit including potential job swaps, and opportunities for our academy to tour Queensland.

“We were attracted to the Cowboys because of the similar straight forward approach to things, and their strong community values which are also important to us.

“We are keen to emphasise, this is not an announcement we will make, and then we sit on the shelf, this will be a proactive relationship, that has six months of planning behind it, which we look forward to progressing over the coming years.”