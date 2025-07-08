Hull KR announced plans for the capacity of Craven Park to be extended by another 1,000 supporters for the final four home matches of an historic campaign.

The newly-crowned Challenge Cup winners have incredibly sold out their home venue for the last 25 home games in Super League, with attendances regularly over 11,000.

And they will now build on the unprecedented momentum garnered by Willie Peters and his squad in recent years with the return of the South Stand and its 1,000-capacity capability from the middle of next month.

Craven Park will host Coldplay for two nights on August 18 and 19 but after that, when there are just four league fixtures left at home for the Robins, they will push on with extending the stadium for some huge games.

That includes their Round 24 clash with St Helens, the huge derby with Hull FC the following week and the Round 27 tie with Warrington Wolves. It will also include what will almost certainly be a home semi-final should the Robins finish in the top two of the competition.

Rovers have also announced plans for supporters to purchase tickets for the last four games – the aforementioned three league fixtures and a home play-off tie, providing they finish inside the top four of Super League: which feels like a formality.

Tickets will be available for adults from £99.

Rovers’ crowds have surged in recent years given their recent success, with the Robins selling out home games for 25 matches in a row.

And it appears interest in the club is reaching an all-time high, with plans to extend Craven Park again and pack more supporters in for the business end of the season.

