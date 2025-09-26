18 Super League players – including 14 from Catalans Dragons – have been named in an extended France squad that will take on Jamaica in their crucial Rugby League World Cup qualifier.

The winner of the game in Albi on October 25 will qualify for next year’s tournament in Australia, and French head coach Laurent Frayssinous has named an extremely strong squad for the match.

Frayssinous has named an initial 26-man squad which will be cut down to 20 by the time they cross the Channel to take part in two training sessions with Australia prior to the Kangaroos’ Ashes series with England.

And there are a host of big names involved. That includes the mainstays of the national team who represent Catalans including the likes of Theo Fages, Ben Garcia and Julian Bousquet.

Youngsters Leo Darrelatour and Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet are also called up, while there are a number of other Super League-based players from England included.

Hull KR star Arthur Mourgue will hope to lead the Robins to a Grand Final before joining up with the national team, while Wigan youngster Tiaki Chan – who has spent this year with Salford Red Devils – is also named.

Another Red Devils forward, Justin Sangare, is included, with the other English-based player Wakefield Trinity’s Mathieu Cozza.

There are also two players from the Australian under-20s named; Enzo Griffier and Louis Grossemy. The latter played 15 times for Canterbury Bulldogs’ reserve team in 2025.

Toulouse are well-represented, with five players included while former Catalans man Lucas Albert, now playing in the French domestic league with Carcassonne, is also named.

France squad: Lucas Albert (Carcassonne), Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet, Alrix Da Costa, Julian Bousquet, Leo Darrelatour, Jordan Dezaria, Theo Fages, Ben Garcia, Matthieu Laguerre, Romain Navarrete, Cesar Rouge, Arthur Romano, Paul Seguier, Ugo Tison, Fouad Yaha (all Catalans Dragons), Lambert Belmas, Thomas Lacans, Benjamin Laguerre, Anthony Marion, Maxime Stefani (all Toulouse), Tiaki Chan (Wigan Warriors), Mathieu Cozza (Wakefield), Enzo Griffier (Sydney Roosters), Louis Grossemy (Canterbury Bulldogs), Arthur Mourgue (Hull KR), Justin Sangare (Salford Red Devils).