Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity look set to have full houses on a weekly basis in 2027 – after both reported incredible starts to their season ticket sales.

The last two Super League champions have both seen a surge in attendances in recent seasons, with the on-field successes of both contributing massively in establishing them as two of the competition’s biggest clubs.

And despite contrasting seasons in 2027, the Robins and the Trin look set to be roared on by huge crowds once again next year.

Hull KR surpass 10,000 members

Rovers regularly sold Craven Park out in 2026; perhaps understandably so given how they were the reigning Super League champions and they also won the World Club Challenge.

But the Nathan Cayless era looks set to begin with similar crowds and similar momentum behind the Robins. They have gone through 10,000 full season members for the second consecutive season, meaning there will only be a handful of tickets available for home games each and every week as it stands.

Rovers CEO Paul Lakin said: “To surpass 10,000 full-season members for the second year running is a fantastic achievement and a real testament to the incredible loyalty and passion of our supporters.

“There’s already so much excitement building around next season. We’ve launched two fantastic kits, revealed our new training range and now reached 10,000 full-season members before pre-season has even begun. With Nathan Cayless arriving in less than two weeks, we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club and beginning an exciting new chapter.

“On behalf of everyone at Hull KR, I’d like to thank our supporters for their continued backing. Their commitment is what makes this club so special, and we can’t wait to see Sewell Group Craven Park packed again in 2027.”

Wakefield Trinity crowds set to rise

The story is similar at the home of the team who took the Super League title from Rovers, Wakefield Trinity.

The DIY Kitchens Stadium attracted some huge crowds throughout the course of the 2026 season, not least in the latter part of the year as they built momentum towards their historic Grand Final victory over Warrington Wolves.

Trinity confirmed earlier this week that they had already sold over 6,000 season tickets – by far and away a record for the modern era at Belle Vue at this stage of the off-season.

But ticket sales have continued to rise as the week has gone on. Two of the four stands have now completely sold out; including the popular North Stand terrace and the main stand, known as the Neil Fox CBE Stand.

That means like at Hull KR, there are only limited tickets available for home fans on a weekly basis at the home of the champions as they continue to emerge as a major player in the game.