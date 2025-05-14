Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos have promised to take Super League’s exposure in the Las Vegas games to new heights after both making the cut for the trip in 2026.

Despite a plethora of Super League clubs expressing an interest about making the trip, it is the Robins and the Rhinos who have been given the nod.

They are hopeful that 10,000 British fans will make the trip across both sets of supporters, underlining why the NRL were keen to retain Super League on a reduced three-match billing.

And Rovers CEO Paul Lakin insisted that the Robins will do everything they can to make Allegiant Stadium feel like a home game.

He said: “This is undoubtably the biggest Betfred Super League event ever in terms of profile and global attention. To have Hull KR at the heart of it is an incredible opportunity we’re determined to maximise.

“Sport is about creating memories and moments that last a lifetime – for our players and our supporters. This is one of those moments. To play in Las Vegas, in front of a worldwide audience and on one of sport’s biggest stages, is something the players, staff and fans will never forget.

“We’ve worked hard over the last few years to build something special, and this is another step forward on that journey.

“In particular, we were keen to be the designated home team so we can ‘Hull KR’ the experience as much as possible and take our unique matchday experience and atmosphere on the road with us.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters said: “I think it’s a great indication of where the club is at and how far we’ve come, on and off the field, by being one of the team’s selected to represent the English game in Las Vegas.

“It’s a great opportunity for everyone involved at the club and it will be great to get the Hull KR brand out there. More importantly, we’re representing a wider audience in Super League and the game over here. We’re looking forward to representing it in the right way come 2026.”

The comments from Rovers were echoed by the Rhinos – who have insisted they are thrilled to be on board.

Their commercial director, Rob Oates, said: “We are delighted to get the call to head to Vegas in 2026. Everyone here in Super League was blown away by the impact that Wigan and Warrington made earlier in the year and the challenge now is to make it even bigger and better in ’26.

“We are working closely with Hull KR, who are great partners for this event, and RL Commercial and this is a massive opportunity not just for the Rhinos but Super League to show the world just how passionate our loyal supporters are.

“The scenes earlier in the year from Vegas whether on Fremont Street or the vivid blocks of UK fans in their club colours at Allegiant Stadium were incredible and sets the benchmark for ourselves and the Robins.

“We hope that over 10,000 fans will be travelling across from England, which will make this a real ‘I was there’ moment. What went on in Vegas has definitely not stayed in Vegas in this case and everyone wants to be part of it.”