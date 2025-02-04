Hull KR forward Eribe Doro and new Castleford Tigers star Jeremiah Simbiken have been charged with incidents following recent friendly fixtures: but there is still confusion over how the new disciplinary process will be used in 2025.

The Rugby Football League revealed last month that a new points-based system would be introduced for the upcoming campaign, meaning players would only incur suspensions if and when their tally over a 12-month period reached a certain threshold. Incidents would be given points based on their severity.

But the RFL received a backlash when they appeared to confirm players’ historical charges from 2024 would be carried over into 2025, meaning a litany of Super League stars were instantly at risk of bans. They then said the changes would be subject to review.

But the latest set of charges appear to have cast further doubt over what system will be in use. Doro has been given a two-match suspension following a Grade C incident during Hull KR’s win over York in Amsterdam. That is despite Grade C charges only carrying a five-point penalty in the new system. Six points is required for a one-match ban.

That would appear to suggest that Doro’s historical record has counted against him, with his personal tally going over the threshold for a two-match suspension. Doro was charged four times last year: with a Grade B, two Grade C and one Grade D incidents across the last 12 months.

Under the original plans, all of those charges would be downgraded by one and added to a player’s record, meaning Doro would be on 17 points with his latest Grade C added to the mix. That would indeed be enough to incur a two-match ban, with 18 points resulting in a three-match suspension.

And there could well be further proof the historical charges will carry over given how Simbiken has been handed a Grade C charge following Castleford’s friendly against Wakefield. The RFL’s disciplinary charges state he has been handed a five-point penalty.

Of course, Simbiken would have no previous charges under the RFL’s guise as he was playing overseas in 2024. It means he is now one point away from a one-match suspension before a ball has even been kicked competitively this year.

The RFL have been approached for comment.