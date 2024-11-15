Analysing the potential destinations for Jack Walker following Hull FC exit

After just a sole season at Hull FC, full-back Jack Walker has been released by the Airlie Birds, so will enter the open market ahead of 2025.

The 25-year-old had 12 months left on his contract at the MKM Stadium having re-joined FC on a two-year deal prior to the 2024 campaign.

But earlier this week, the club announced that he – along with two senior team-mates – had been released and would ‘pursue opportunties elsewhere’.

One-time England Knights international Walker featured 14 times for the Black and Whites over the course of the 2024 season, adding to the six appearances he made on loan for them back in 2022.

Those 14 appearances helped him to surpass the milestone of a century of career appearances having also donned a shirt for boyhood club Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR and Bradford Bulls.

Here, we look at five clubs – between Super League and the Championship – that he could potentially link up with in 2025…

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every Super League club’s ownership structure explained after Hull FC takeover

Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers head coach Danny McGuire

You’d argue it’s in the forward pack where Cas need to strengthen ahead of next season now, but Walker could prove an astute pick-up for the Tigers if a move came to fruition.

It’s fitting him in which would hand Danny McGuire a jigsaw to solve, but the new Tigers boss will know Walker well from both Leeds and Hull KR – meaning he knows how much of an asset the back could be.

Featherstone Rovers

If it’s the Championship where Walker ends up, you’d be very surprised if Fev don’t at least throw their hat in the ring for his signing. The 25-year-old would be a class above the vast majority in the second tier, and Post Office Road is already home to plenty of former Super League talent.

Caleb Aekins appears to have the full-back spot nailed down in James Ford’s side, but it’s worth noting that Walker is more than capable of slotting into the halves, too.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Every player committed to London Broncos for 2025 as rebuild begins in the capital

Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson

Huddersfield could well be in the race for one-time Super League champion Walker. With no clear candidate for the #1 shirt at the John Smith’s Stadium in 2025 just yet, it would appear a perfect match.

Jake Connor has now departed for Leeds, and centre Esan Marsters – who plugged the full-back gap a couple of times in 2024 – has also left the club for Salford Red Devils. You’d imagine Luke Robinson will want to keep Tui Lolohea in the halves, so Walker could provide the solution to their problems.

Hull KR

Walker has already played ten games for the Robins, scoring five tries having joined them for the second half of the 2023 campaign. He quickly became a fans’ favourite at Craven Park, but departed to return to rivals FC who he was expected to get regular game time with.

Regular game time isn’t a promise KR could make now given the strength of their squad, but if he was happy to be a squad player and provide cover when necessary, then he’d be a valuable option for Willie Peters to have at his disposal.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Grading every Super League club’s recruitment for 2025 to date

London Broncos

London Broncos head coach Mike Eccles

Walker has never stepped foot outside of Yorkshire so far in his career, and for him to do so, you’d wager there’d have to be a decent deal on the table.

We’ve already been told about London’s two-year plan to get back to Super League, and while it’s an outside shout, if the Broncos put a two-year deal in front of the Leeds-born ace, it’d likely be something he’d consider. London are now back to being fully part-time though, so it would seem unlikely.

READ NEXT: Paul Vaughan update as Warrington CEO makes admission on prop’s future and 2025 recruitment