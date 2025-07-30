Hull KR adamant on star’s future after surprise NRL transfer speculation

Hull KR half-back Tyrone May will remain with the East Hull club for the foreseeable future, despite reports linking him with a move away from Craven Park.

May, who joined KR from Catalans Dragons ahead of the 2024 Super League campaign, put pen to paper on a new two-year deal to remain at the club until the end of 2027, amid speculation he was keen to return to Australia and play with his brothers.

The Samoan international previously played for the Penrith Panthers between 2017 and 2021, making 56 first-grade appearances in the process and helping them win the 2021 NRL Premiership.

Since joining Hull KR, May has also added a Challenge Cup winners’ medal to his collection.

Tyrone May to remain at Hull KR despite reported Wests Tigers interest

While his new contract was seen as a key piece of retention for the Robins, reports from the Wide World of Sports suggest that brothers Taylan and Terrell, who are both now at the Wests Tigers, are actively pushing club officials to bring Tyrone over to the club for next season.

But, Love Rugby League has learned there is no truth behind the initial report, with May set to see out his new deal with the Robins.

The desire of the May brothers to play together is nothing new, though. They have all spoken publicly about it on numerous occasions, and back in March, Hull KR boss Willie Peters also confirmed it was a stumbling block over a potential new contract for Tyrone, which he later signed.

“He wants to go and play with his brothers, said Peters at the time. “He’s openly said that, so that’s where his focus is.

“He wants to play with his brothers, and he’s said that openly a number of times.”

May himself also admitted signing a new deal with the Robins was a ‘tough decision’.

“It was a tough decision, if I’m being honest,” he said.

“There was a lot of thought that went into it. But I feel like this is the place where I can thrive the most. That’s what it came down to in the end.

“Winning silverware helped at the weekend and made the decision to stay at Hull KR even easier.”

But, it seems the half-back is set to continue plying his trade with the Challenge Cup winners for the foreseeable future.

