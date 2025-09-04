Hull KR ace makes permanent Championship switch

Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers have completed the permanent signing of former Hull KR ace Connor Barley.

The 20-year-old outside back has previously featured for the Post Office Road outfit on dual-registration in 2024 and 2025, but will now join Paul Cooke’s side until the end of the season.

Across his two stints at Fev, Barley notched 10 appearances and scored three tries in the process.

‘At just 20 years old, his best rugby league is ahead of him’

Barley rose through the ranks in East Yorkshire to make his senior KR debut in 2022, notching three appearances and one try in his maiden season. In 2023, he later added one more senior appearance for the Robins, in between a loan stint at York Knights, where he made five appearances.

He then headed to Post Office Road in 2024 to join Featherstone on dual-registration, and later returned in 2025. He has also spent time at the London Broncos this season, notching three appearances and scoring one try for Mike Eccles’ side.

Commenting on the news, head coach Cooke said: “Connor is someone that we all on the coaching staff know very well and has spent some time with the club on dual-registration over the last two years.

“Connor is a big, athletic, strong player who can play a multitude of positions.

“Myself, Ged and Ian believe he has lots of potential. At just 20 years old his best rugby league is ahead of him and we as coaches are looking forward to working with him to make sure he fulfils that potential at Featherstone Rovers.

“It will be good for the club and Connor to work permanently together to improve him as a person and player.”

Following his permanent move to the club, he is now available for their clash against play-off rivals Oldham on Sunday. A win for Rovers would not only put further distance between themselves and the chasing pack of Widnes and Doncaster, but also close the gap on the Roughyeds to just four points.

At the time of writing, Rovers sit fifth in the Championship table with two games left of the regular season.

