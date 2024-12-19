Hull KR have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2025 Super League season – with high-profile signing Jared Waerea-Hargreaves taking the number 10 shirt.

The New Zealand icon has joined the Robins on a one-year contract for 2025, where he will get a taste of Super League for the first time whilst wearing the number 10 on his back.

Meanwhile, winger Tom Davies has been given the No. 2 jersey following his arrival from Catalans Dragons.

Veteran hooker Michael McIlorum, who has also joined Hull KR from Catalans, will wear the number 14 – with Jez Litten retaining his number nine.

Papua New Guinea international Rhyse Martin has been given the number 17 shirt after arriving on a two-year deal from Leeds Rhinos, with halfback Danny Richardson taking the number 19 following his permanent signing.

Winger Lee Kershaw and hooker Bill Leyland, who signed for the Robins following London Broncos’ relegation, will wear numbers 23 and 25 respectively.

Promising prop Eribe Doro will don the No. 24 jersey after joining from Championship heavyweights Bradford Bulls, whilst most recent signing Leon Ruan takes the number 27 following a successful trial period.

2024 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel winner Mikey Lewis will proudly wear the No. 6 jersey in 2024 after the club un-retired the jersey in honour of Roger Millward MBE.

Hull KR 2025 squad numbers: 1 Niall Evalds, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Peta Hiku, 4 Oliver Gildart, 5 Joe Burgess, 6 Mikey Lewis, 7 Tyrone May, 8 Sauaso Sue, 9 Jez Litten, 10 Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 11 Dean Hadley, 12 James Batchelor, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Michael McIlorum, 15, Sam Luckley, 16 Jai Whitbread, 17 Rhyse Martin, 18 Jack Broadbent, 19 Danny Richardson, 20 Kelepi Tanginoa, 21 Jack Brown, 22 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 23 Lee Kershaw, 24 Eribe Doro, 25 Bill Leyland, 26 AJ Wallace, 27 Leon Ruan, 28 Zach Fishwick, 29 Louix Gorman, 30 Leo Tennison, 31 Lennie Ellis, 32 Connor Barley, 33 Harvey Horne, 34 Neil Tchamambe.

READ NEXT

👉 Kumuls star delivers ringing endorsement of the NRL’s new Papua New Guinea team

👉 Huddersfield Giants recruitment update as Luke Robinson delivers verdict on new signings

👉 Leigh Leopards’ outrageous potential 2025 line-up, including 5 overseas arrivals