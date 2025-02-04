Hull KR 2025 scout report: best 17, squad contract status, signings analysed

In the run-up to the new Super League season, Love Rugby League will be running the rule over all 12 clubs to assess how they are faring ahead of the new campaign.

Next up, it’s Hull KR. The Robins took a huge step forward in 2024 to become serious title contenders, pushing Wigan all the way for the League Leaders Shield before later making the Grand Final.

They have also added some serious strength to their already loaded squad, with experienced NRL star Jared Waerea-Hargreaves the headline pick.

Here is the full Hull KR 2025 scout report.

Clever additions

Willie Peters has done some seriously good transfer dealings ahead of the 2025 campaign, but what’s even more impressive is they’ve come in the exact areas they needed.

The addition of Waerea-Hargreaves should fill the leadership void left by the departure of Ryan Hall, and he also brings that winning mentality which could get them that elusive trophy after a trophy-laden spell with the Sydney Roosters.

Rhyse Martin is also an incredibly clever signing from Peters. Not only will he add more depth to their back-row unit, but his goal-kicking should finally fix their issues in this department after a tough time in 2024. Peta Hiku, Jez Litten and Mikey Lewis were all utilised at various points during the season, to little success, so you think Martin will fix this issue straight away.

Tom Davies is also another man who should slot straight into that starting backline, and adds that powerful game that made Hall a success in his time at Craven Park.

Peter’s has also boosted the overall quality of the squad with the signings of Lee Kershaw, Billy Leyland, Leon Ruan and Eribe Doro, who will all be keen to make an impact.

Likely debutants

The aforementioned Leyland should finally make his Super League debut after an injury robbed him of that chance in 2024. The former London Broncos hooker was in fine touch in 2023, winning Championship Young Player of the Year, and will only improve from there following his switch to East Hull.

AJ Wallace is also a likely debutant this season, after spending most of the 2024 season on loan. The Jamaica international impressed during his time with Bradford, and made a decent go of it for the Robins’ reserves, but you’d imagine he will finally get a chance to impress in the top flight this season.

Breakthrough stars

A lot of the younger players in the KR squad have been handed their debuts, but this year could see them become more regular features in the 17.

Zach Fishwick has made some strong impressions in the Championship whilst on loan, and will also greatly benefit from the increased time around Waerea-Hargreaves this pre-season.

Louix Gorman has also been given some exposure to the professional game, and has one Super League appearance to his name at the time of writing, and will be hoping for more of that in 2025.

Burning issues

Hull KR’s biggest question mark is if they can finally turn their improvement into silverware in 2025, something which has eluded them for so long.

They have made major finals in two-successive years, making the Challenge Cup final in 2023 and the Grand Final in 2024, but they cannot let this side become one of those sporting tales of great failure, they need to win something this year if they want to rubberstamp their progress.

KR do feel like a growing team in the British game, and will certainly be in the mix again in 2025, but you just know they and Peters will want something tangible for all their work.

One big thing stopping them is the juggernaut that is Wigan Warriors, who stopped them at every hurdle last season. The Cherry and Whites knocked KR out in the Challenge Cup semi-final in 2024, and later rubbed salt into this gaping wound by pipping them to the League Leaders Shield and beating them in the Grand Final too.

You would expect Wigan to be just as strong again, but if the Robins can get the edge in one competition it could lead to that first title since 1985.

Squad contract situation

*Correct as of November 2024

Off-contract in 2025

Niall Evalds, Sauaso Sue, AJ Wallace, Tyrone May, Connor Barley, Michael McIlorum, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves

Off-contract in 2026

Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Zach Fishwick, Leo Tennison, Joe Burgess, Danny Richardson, Jack Brown, Eribe Doro, Bill Leyland

Off-contract in 2027

Jez Litten, Sam Luckley, Louix Gorman, Jack Broadbent, Tom Davies

Off-contract in 2028

Mikey Lewis

Best 17

Starting 13: Niall Evalds, Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso Sue, Jez Litten, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, Rhyse Martin, Elliott Minchella

Bench: Michael McIlorum, Jai Whitbread, Kelepi Tanginoa, James Batchellor

