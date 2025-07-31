Hull FC’s trialist rugby union convert makes intriguing Championship switch

Championship outfit Hunslet have secured the services of Hull FC rugby union trialist Jack Rampton on a two-week loan deal.

Rampton is currently on trial with the Airlie Birds after making the switch from rugby union sevens, but will now spend some time in the second tier to further his career in the 13-a-side game.

The 24-year-old becomes the latest to swap Black and White for Green and Orange this season, following Ryan Westerman, Will Kirby and Brett Bailey to the Parksiders.

Hunslet draft in Hull FC’s trialist rugby union convert

Rampton already brings some strong experience with him to the South Leeds Stadium, despite being fresh to rugby league, featuring for Jamaica in the World Rugby SVNS and the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup.

In a statement confirming the news, the South Leeds outfit said: “Hunslet have secured flying winger Jack Rampton from Hull FC on an initial two-week loan.

“Rampton, 24, is currently on trial at Hull this summer after catching the eye playing rugby union 7s. He marked his reserves debut with a 90-metre interception try in victory at Hull KR last month.

“Hailing from Basingstoke, Rampton is a tall, athletic winger with rugby union pedigree. He has featured for Jamaica in World 7s on the international stage, playing in the 2022 World Cup, and is keen to try and make a fist of it in rugby league.

“Full of pace and standing at six feet four, Rampton has the physical attributes to make it in the sport, with John Cartwright hoping to give the speedster as many chances to shine as possible.

Rampton will now be available for Hunslet’s upcoming Championship clash with Doncaster this Sunday (3rd August).

