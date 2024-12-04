Hull FC’s top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, including multiple club icons

The last few seasons haven’t been pleasant ones for Hull FC, but they’re a club who have spent all bar two years of the summer era in the top-flight, with some Super League success to show for it.

Going all the way to the Grand Final back in 2006 having finished 2nd in the ‘regular campaign, FC have been involved in the Super League play-offs no fewer than 13 times in total.

As well as that 2nd-placed finish, they’ve also ended 3rd on the ladder on four separate occasions.

Below, we run through the list of their top 10 Super League try-scorers of all-time, with play-off and Super 8s games included.

Without further ado, here is the list of Hull‘s top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League…

* Correct at time of writing on December 3, 2024

10. Shaun Briscoe – 50

Shaun Briscoe scores a try for Hull FC in 2004

First Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 24-18 Warrington Wolves (07.03.2004 – Round 2)

Most recent Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 46-14 Warrington Wolves (12.08.2007 – Round 23)

Total number of tries for Hull FC (all competitions): 57 in 103 appearances

= Tom Lineham – 50

First Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 34-26 Salford City Reds (29.07.2012 – Round 22)

Most recent Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 24-28 Catalans Dragons (27.09.2015 – Super 8s)

Total number of tries for Hull FC (all competitions): 54 in 68 appearances

= Carlos Tuimavave – 50

Carlos Tuimavave in action for Hull FC in 2024

First Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 42-20 Salford Red Devils (05.02.2016 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 20-39 Castleford Tigers (31.08.2024 – Round 24)

Total number of tries for Hull FC (all competitions): 57 in 182 appearances

7. Fetuli Talanoa – 54

First Super League try for Hull FC: Warrington Wolves 18-16 Hull FC (02.03.2014 – Round 3)

Most recent Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 20-26 Catalans Dragons (22.09.2018 – Super 8s)

Total number of tries for Hull FC (all competitions): 59 in 128 appearances

6. Richard Whiting – 69

Richard Whiting in action for Hull FC in 2012

First Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 46-4 London Broncos (21.03.2004 – Round 3)

Most recent Super League try for Hull FC: Castleford Tigers 36-30 Hull FC (07.08.2015 – Super 8s)

Total number of tries for Hull FC (all competitions): 78 in 257 appearances

5. Jamie Shaul – 88

First Super League try for Hull FC: Wakefield Trinity Wildcats 22-34 Hull FC (01.04.2013 – Round 10)

Most recent Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 18-16 Warrington Wolves (18.04.2022 – Round 9)

Total number of tries for Hull FC (all competitions): 102 in 200 appearances

4. Tom Briscoe – 92

Tom Briscoe in action for Hull FC in 2024

First Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 40-14 Castleford Tigers (15.06.2008 – Round 17)

Most recent Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 18-24 Warrington Wolves (22.06.2024 – Round 15)

Total number of tries for Hull FC (all competitions): 92 in 162 appearances

3. Gareth Raynor – 109

First Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 46-34 Salford City Reds (04.03.2001 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League try for Hull FC: Catalans Dragons 18-6 Hull FC (15.08.2009 – Round 24)

Total number of tries for Hull FC (all competitions): 107 in 199 appearances

2. Richard Horne – 119

Richard Horne in action for Hull FC

First Super League try for Hull FC: Bradford Bulls 42-14 Hull Sharks (13.06.1999 – Round 14)

Most recent Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 19-12 St Helens (01.08.2014 – Round 23)

Total number of tries for Hull FC (all competitions): 134 in 387 appearances

1. Kirk Yeaman – 162

First Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 40-22 Halifax Blue Sox (23.06.2002 – Round 15)

Most recent Super League try for Hull FC: Hull FC 15-20 Leeds Rhinos (08.07.2016 – Round 21)

Total number of tries for Hull FC (all competitions): 176 in 374 appearances

